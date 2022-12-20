 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Most MSMEs doing well but financing still an issue, says FISME secretary general

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Dec 20, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST

Reforms, instead of a fiscal push, will help keep financing costs low, helping micro, small and medium enterprises expand, says Anil Bhardwaj.

Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises

India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are doing well as the economy has recovered from the pandemic shock, but firms continue to face financing troubles, a top official of an industry body said.

While payment cycles remain elongated, MSMEs continue to struggle to access bank and alternate finance, Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) told Moneycontrol in an interview. Edited excerpts:

The last two years have been tough for all sectors, though we are seeing a recovery now. What is the state of the economy, especially with reference to the MSMEs that you represent?

The feedback that we have is that the economy has certainly recovered from the COVID-induced slowdown, but the growth may not be as high as perhaps we had expected, in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 8 percent.

But even 6 percent is not bad keeping in view that the global situation is not very conducive ― we have a war going on, and inflation and outright recession in some of the developed markets which is also impacting our exports.

So, keeping all these factors in mind, I think, we are doing OK as an economy, and MSMEs are also doing well.