Budget 2023: We asked India Inc’s top CEOs the one reform they wanted. Here’s what they said

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Capex support, measures to boost consumption, investment in renewable energy and more allocation for PLI schemes topped the wishlist for Budget 2023

