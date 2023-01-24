English
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023: We asked India Inc’s top CEOs the one reform they wanted. Here’s what they said

    Capex support, measures to boost consumption, investment in renewable energy and more allocation for PLI schemes topped the wishlist for Budget 2023

    Moneycontrol News
    January 24, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for fiscal year 2024 on February 1 in the backdrop of an emerging post-COVID world, soaring inflation and tightening of monetary policies across developed and developing markets and geopolitical factors that may realign global distribution channels.

    There are a slew of expectations of North Block, but the big reforms India Inc is rooting for range from measures aimed at boosting consumption and capital expenditure to spurring investment and innovation.

    Capex support

    Measures to encourage capital spending in the economy and fresh social sector initiatives through new central schemes could be among the key themes in the upcoming budget as the government aims to strengthen its bid for reelection in 2024.