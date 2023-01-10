 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: How India's 9 most iconic Budgets got their names

Jan 10, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Union Budget 2023-2024:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her fifth straight Union Budget on Wednesday (February 1). Four-time presenter Sitharaman holds the record for delivering the longest speech when she spoke for two hours and 42 minutes while presenting the 2020-21 Union Budget on February 1, 2020.

Ex-finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel had delivered the shortest speech of the Indian budget in 1977. Over the years, the tradition of presenting the budget has recorded a plethora of interesting and historical changes that have impacted the nation’s economy in the most significant fashion. With Union Minister Sitharaman gearing up to present the Budget 2023-2024, let’s take a quick look at some of India’s most iconic budgets.

First Budget of the Republic of India: Presented by John Mathai, the finance minister in the Congress government, this budget laid down the road map to the creation of the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission assesses all resources of the country and plans the most effective use of these resources. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first chairman of the Planning Commission.

Rollback Budget: The budget for 2002-2003 was presented by Yashwant Sinha during the NDA government reign. The budget for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government is known as Rollback Budget. Several proposals of the 2002-03 budget were either withdrawn or rolled back.

Millennium Budget: The Millennium Budget was presented by Yashwant Sinha in 2000. Sinha’s Millennium Budget presented the road map for the growth of India’s Information Technology (IT) industry. The Millennium Budget discontinued the practices of incentives on software exporters. The 2000 budget also reduced customs duty on computer and computer accessories.

Dream Budget: Using the Laffer Curve principle to lower tax rates in order to increase collections, P Chidambaram presented the budget that became ‘everyman’s budget dream’ in 1997-98. Reducing corporate tax rate and cutting down personal income tax rates from 40 per cent to 30 per cent, Chidambaram’s Dream Budget also encouraged higher investment from Foreign institutional investors (FIIs).