Budget 2023: Govt may target fiscal deficit of 5.7-5.8%, unlikely to cut income-tax rates, says Elara Capital’s Garima Kapoor 

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Dec 22, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

Budget 2023: The capex cycle in select sectors could sustain despite the weakening global economy as the drivers are policy driven, says the economist.

Garima Kapoor

India’s central government may seek to lower its budget deficit by as much as 70 basis points in the next financial year even as it continues to boost capital expenditure, according to an economist at Elara Capital. “Given the glide path of reaching 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26, we do not think fiscal consolidation will be compromised,” Garima Kapoor told Moneycontrol in an interview.

“We believe the Budget would target a fiscal deficit of 5.7-5.8 percent for FY24 and focus mainly on capital spending. We expect capital spending allocation in the Budget to increase by 20 percent in FY24,” she added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the Budget on February 1 amid expectations that the Centre may keep pressing hard on the capex pedal. The government aims to lower its fiscal deficit to 6.4 percent of the gross domestic product this fiscal year, in line with its fiscal consolidation commitment. Sitharaman has said the government should be able to meet the budgeted fiscal deficit target for the current financial year.

In its Budget for 2022-23, the Centre set itself a record capex target of Rs 7.5 lakh crore — up 35 percent from the Budget estimate and 24 percent higher than the revised estimate for 2021-22.

Kapoor expects the capex cycle in select sectors to sustain going ahead despite the weakening global economy as the drivers for capex in some sectors are policy driven. Edited excerpts from the interview: