English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Budget 2023: FM retains revised estimate for fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP for FY23

    The government's fiscal deficit had widened to Rs 9.78 lakh crore in the April-November period, accounting for 58.9% of the full-year target, data released on December 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed

    Gaurav Choudhury
    February 01, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

    Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 pegged the government’s fiscal deficit for 2023-24 at 5.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), demonstrating the government’s intent to walk the talk on fiscal rectitude.

    This would represent a reduction of 50 basis points from this year’s fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said would be met.

    Next year’s target is in line with economists’ expectations of 5.9 percent. However, some questions have been raised – particularly by global ratings agencies like Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings – about how the medium-term target of 4.5 percent will be met by 2025-26.

    The central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.78 lakh crore in the April-November period, accounting for 58.9 percent of the full-year target, data released on December 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.