Pre-Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Time to simplify personal income taxation system, end exemptions, says Arvind Panagariya

Union Budget 2023: Arvind Panagariya says time to simplify personal income taxation system, end exemptions
Ahead of the Union Budget 2023 scheduled to be presented on February 1, former Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog Arvind Panagariya expressed that it is time for the Finance Ministry to simplify the personal income taxation system and end exemptions.
In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Panagariya suggested that the time is ripe for ending at least most of them, if not all, exemptions in personal income tax just as it has been done in the corporate tax. "It doesn't matter if revenue is the issue, they (the central government) can start out with 4-5 tax rates."
He suggested that the forthcoming Budget must try to overcome this and introduce a more effective exemption-free option with lower tax rates.