MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Budget 2022: Thermal power companies eye coal-cess cut, signals on GST for electricity

Power companies are hopeful that the Union Budget will waive or reduce the cess of Rs 400 per tonne of coal used in generating units that meet emission norms.

Rachita Prasad
Mumbai / January 27, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Thermal power generation companies are pegging their hopes on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to recommend that electricity be brought under the purview of the goods and services tax in the upcoming Union Budget, which would translate into lower tariffs for consumers.

The companies are also seeking a waiver or reduction of coal cess for power producers that have complied with sulphur oxide norms by adapting flue-gas desulphurisation equipment to significantly reduce emissions.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2022-23 on February 1.

GST inclusion

Power companies have made representations to the government to include electricity in the GST list. The power ministry is said to be in favour of the move and has recommended it to the finance minister. However, it will not be an easy decision because it could dent the tax revenue of the Centre and the states.

Close

Related stories

While the final decision on the matter will be made by the GST Council, a joint forum of the Centre and the states, a push from the finance minister, who heads the council, will go a long way, the companies told Moneycontrol.

The industry estimates that by including electricity in GST, the cost of power for generation, distribution and transmission companies could reduce by at least 17 paise per unit and the benefit can be passed on to consumers.

Coal cess

Power companies are hopeful that the Union Budget will waive or reduce the cess of Rs 400 per tonne of coal used in generating units that meet emission norms.

“We have requested that the coal cess should be reduced or removed for those industries or plants that have already installed their pollution control systems,” Ashok Kumar Khurana, director general of the Association of Power Producers, told Moneycontrol. “There is no rationale in charging them the cess once they have installed the equipment to reduce emission. This move will also incentivise companies to adapt solutions to reduce their emissions that in turn will help India to cut its total emissions.”

Power infrastructure

The sector is waiting for the Central government’s Electricity Amendment Bill, which, among other things, seeks to de-license power distribution. But companies expect the budget to push transmission infrastructure.

“The government is expected to announce additional steps for the further development of transmission infrastructure and to improve the financial standing of discoms (distribution companies). The discoms have remained in stress, and stringent and immediate measures are required to overcome the financial and operational inefficiencies,” Brickwork Ratings said in a report.
Rachita Prasad
Tags: #cess #coal #electricity #GST #power #Union Budget #Union Budget 2022
first published: Jan 27, 2022 11:52 am
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.