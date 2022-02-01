Budget 2022 | Renewable energy sector upbeat on PLI fund upgrade, green bonds

Representative Image

The government will launch sovereign government bonds and increase the funding for solar equipment, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said in her Budget 2022, indicating that clean energy financing will continue in a bid to meet India’s ambitious renewable energy targets.

The Budget 2022 | FM pegs fiscal deficit at 6.4% of GDP for FY23">Union Budget reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance of offering 'Panchamrit', or five nectar elements, as a part of the country’s commitment towards low-carbon development strategy.

These are installing 500 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, reduction in emission intensity of GDP by 45 percent over 2005 levels, sourcing 50 percent of the electricity from non-fossil sources by 2030, reduction in carbon emission by 1 billion tonnes till 2030 and achieving net-zero by 2070.

Production-linked incentives

Presenting the fourth budget, Sitharaman said the funding under the production-linked investment (PLI) scheme for domestic solar cells and module manufacturing would be increased to Rs 24,000 crore from Rs 4,500 crore, which would help India emerge as an exporting nation.

The government in the run-up to the Budget had indicated raising the funding to Rs 24,000 crore, a section of the industry was hoping for a bigger allocation, especially since renewable energy capacity targets have been raised.

“For facilitating domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for PLI scheme for manufacturing of high-efficiency (solar) modules with priority of fully integrate manufacturing units for polysilicon to solar PV modules will be made," Sitharaman said.

At the Conference of the Parties, or COP26 as it is better known, in Glasgow last year, the Prime Minister raised the target India had set for renewable energy capacity to 500 GW.

This means that India needs to add an average of 42 GW every year for the next eight years. This needs multi-billion dollar investments and the budget announcements could boost the availability of long- term financing at competitive rates.

Commenting on the announcement, ReNew Power founder and chief executive officer Sumant Sinha said sovereign green bonds could "help mobilise financial resources for distribution companies as well as for clean energy investors".

"With this climate-friendly Budget, we look forward with more enthusiasm to work with the government in realising the net-zero ambition," Sinha said.

Green bond

“As a part of the government’s overall market borrowings in 2022-23, sovereign Green Bonds will be issued for mobilising resources for green infrastructure. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects, which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,” the minister said.

This is a big step towards clean-energy financing. This will lure investors to domestic green bond market and eventually create a long-term financing avenue for private sector players.

“Sovereign green bonds would be an important source for funding carbon-neutral projects. Availability of funds would be a key driver to help India achieve its stated policy goal of deep decarbonisation,” said Deepto Roy, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.