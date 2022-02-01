MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | New scheme for North East to be launched: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Nirmala Sitharaman also said that villages on the northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
    Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman said that because of the closure of schools, children, particularly those in the rural areas and those from weaker sections, had lost almost two years of formal education.

    Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman said that because of the closure of schools, children, particularly those in the rural areas and those from weaker sections, had lost almost two years of formal education.


    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch a new scheme PM Development Initiative for North East, to promote the growth of the region.


    She also said that villages on the northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development.

    As much as 95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health and infrastructure, the finance minister said in her Budget Speech 2022-23.

    She added that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.

    All post offices, she said, will be linked with Core Banking Solution to push financial inclusion.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:14 pm
