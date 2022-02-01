MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | National Highways to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23: Nirmala Sitharaman

    Nirmala Sitharaman announced this while presenting the 2022-23 Budget in Parliament.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the national highways will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the ropeway development plan will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

    Sitharaman announced this while presenting the 2022-23 Budget in Parliament.

    She also said multimodal logistic parks will also be set up in 2022-23.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:00 pm
