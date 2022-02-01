MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Modi govt on destructive path: Jairam Ramesh on river-linking projects in budget

    Jairam Ramesh remarks came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, giving a push to infrastructure projects.

    February 01, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST
    Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday alleged that the Modi government is on a "destructive path" as it talks of protecting the environment on the one hand but is promoting ecologically disastrous river-linking projects on the other.

    His remarks came soon after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament, giving a push to infrastructure projects.

    "On the one hand, the Budget talks of climate action and protecting the environment. On the other, it pushes ecologically disastrous river-linking projects. Rhetoric sounds nice. But actions matter more. On that front, the Modi government is on a destructive path," he said on Twitter.

    Ramesh served as Environment Minister during the UPA government and is currently the chief whip of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha.
