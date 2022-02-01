MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Lost in big words signifying nothing: Mamata Banerjee

    Mamata Banerjee said the Centre was lost in ”big words” signifying nothing.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    The Union Budget provided nothing to the common people who have been "crushed" by unemployment and inflation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, terming it a "Pegasus spin budget".

    Banerjee said the Centre was lost in ”big words” signifying nothing.

    "BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING – A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET (sic)," she tweeted.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament and said the country’s economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year, on the back of a sharp rebound in the economy.
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Politics
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 02:02 pm
