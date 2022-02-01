Budget 2022 | Lost in big words signifying nothing: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

The Union Budget provided nothing to the common people who have been "crushed" by unemployment and inflation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday, terming it a "Pegasus spin budget".

Banerjee said the Centre was lost in ”big words” signifying nothing.

"BUDGET HAS ZERO FOR COMMON PEOPLE, WHO ARE GETTING CRUSHED BY UNEMPLOYMENT & INFLATION. GOVT IS LOST IN BIG WORDS SIGNIFYING NOTHING – A PEGASUS SPIN BUDGET (sic)," she tweeted.