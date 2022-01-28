MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • SBI

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    SBI
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
    Live now
    auto refresh
    January 28, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

    Budget 2022 LIVE Updates | Budget documents to be available on mobile app, no halwa ceremony this year

    Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.

    Union Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The

    Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year. Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year. This will be preceded by a virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, will be held on January 31. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. This year will be Sitharaman's fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in parliament.

    Paperless Budget

    Union Budget 2022 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in "paperless form", the government said on January 27, adding that the entire budget document will be released on a mobile application named 'Union Busget Mobile App', for lawmakers and the general public after it is presented in the Parliament on February 1.  The mobile app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc as prescribed by the Constitution, the ministry stated. The application is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms, it further added.

    No Halwa ceremony

    This year, to mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces, instead of a customary Halwa ceremony held every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols, the ministry said.

    "To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament," it further noted.

    The Finance Minister usually kicks off the celebrations with the 'halwa' ceremony, by stirring the dessert in a traditional kadhai (cauldron) and then serves it to her colleagues. The ministers of state (MoS Finance) and other top officials of the ministry are present during the ceremony. This ritual also sets the stage for a significant event soon after. The North Block becomes Fort Knox for 10-odd days up to the presentation of the Budget, where all officials and staff involved in the Budget-making process isolate themselves to maintain rigid secrecy about the document. The tradition has been carried out for decades in the basement of the North Block that also houses the special printing press, which printed the Budget documents from 1980 until 2020.
    • January 28, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices
      The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 42 points. The BSE Sensex plunged 581.21 points to 57,276.94, while the Nifty50 declined 167.80 points to 17,110.20 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,923.83, followed by 16,737.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,239.53 and 17,368.87. 
      Check our Market LIVE blog for latest news and developments here

    • January 28, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022: FMCG companies seek initiatives to spur consumption
      Struggling with high inflation and tepid rural demand, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies are seeking the Union Government’s intervention in the upcoming Budget to boost consumption in the economy. Top executives at companies such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Parle Products, Emami and CavinKare expect a slew of announcements such as increasing the outlay under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and tax reduction for the salaried class that will help in demand regeneration.
      “The expectation would be how the government puts money in consumer’s hand to ensure that the demand is not getting affected. One of the ways it can be done is by reducing the tax on the salaried class or by increasing the income tax slabs,” said Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products.
      “We would recommend that the government should introduce measures to ensure more money is left in the hands of the salaried and middle class to accelerate consumption and demand,” said a CavinKare spokesperson.
      The companies also expect steps by the government to boost the rural economy, which slowed in the quarter gone by, after being a driver of FMCG growth and outperforming urban markets since the onset of the pandemic.
      While addressing a post-earnings virtual briefing, HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said the government needs to increase the outlay under MGNREGS and continue with its other schemes such as direct cash transfer, food subsidies which have supported the rural areas of the country even as COVID-19 wreaked havoc in urban areas.
      HUL had flagged signs of a slowdown in the hinterlands of the country in the September quarter, and said the demand in these areas weakened in the December quarter.
      “Though the headline value growth is still there in rural India, the volumes growth has turned negative,” said Mehta.
      FMCG companies draw a large share of their sales from rural regions and a hit on demand in these areas has a direct impact on their sales. Read full here.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 28, 2022 / 08:39 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022: No Halwa ceremony this year amid COVID-19 pandemic
      This year, to mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces, instead of a customary Halwa ceremony held every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols, the ministry said.
      "To maintain the secrecy of Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in the Parliament," it further noted.
      The Finance Minister usually kicks off the celebrations with the 'halwa' ceremony, by stirring the dessert in a traditional kadhai (cauldron) and then serves it to her colleagues. The ministers of state (MoS Finance) and other top officials of the ministry are present during the ceremony. This ritual also sets the stage for a significant event soon after. The North Block becomes Fort Knox for 10-odd days up to the presentation of the Budget, where all officials and staff involved in the Budget-making process isolate themselves to maintain rigid secrecy about the document. The tradition has been carried out for decades in the basement of the North Block that also houses the special printing press, which printed the Budget documents from 1980 until 2020.

    • January 28, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022: 14 Budget documents to be available on a mobile app this year
      Union Budget 2022 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in "paperless form", the government said on January 27, adding that the entire budget document will be released on a mobile application named 'Union Busget Mobile App', for lawmakers and the general public after it is presented in the Parliament on February 1. The mobile app allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc as prescribed by the Constitution, the ministry stated. The application is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms, it further added.

    • January 28, 2022 / 08:37 AM IST

      Union Budget 2022: The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year. Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year. This will be preceded by a virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, will be held on January 31. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. This year will be Sitharaman's fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in parliament.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • January 28, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage in the run-up to the Union Budget 2022. Stay tuned for the latest news and developments leading up to the announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.