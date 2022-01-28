Budget 2022 LIVE Updates | Budget documents to be available on mobile app, no halwa ceremony this year

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 42 points. The BSE Sensex plunged 581.21 points to 57,276.94, while the Nifty50 declined 167.80 points to 17,110.20 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels. According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,923.83, followed by 16,737.47. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,239.53 and 17,368.87.
Check our Market LIVE blog for latest news and developments here
