January 27, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

Budget 2022 LIVE Updates | Budget should provide consideration to boost liquidity support to NBFCs, says U Gro Capital's Shachindra Nath

Union Budget 2022 LIVE: Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year.

Union Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: The Union Budget is the annual report of India as a country. It contains the government of India's revenue and expenditure for the end of a particular fiscal year, which runs from April 1 to March 31. The

Union Budget is the most extensive account of the government's finances, in which revenues from all sources and expenses of all activities undertaken are aggregated. It comprises the revenue budget and the capital budget. It also contains estimates for the next fiscal year. Keeping with recent tradition, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce Union Budget 2022 on February 1 this year. This will be preceded by a virtual meeting of the Rajya Sabha floor leaders, ahead of the budget session of the Parliament, will be held on January 31. The meeting will be chaired by Chairman of the House and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. This year will be Sitharaman's fourth Budget after 2019, 2020 and 2021. She had read out the Budget from a tablet last year in parliament.

We can also await the "halwa ceremony", which is generally organised at the Finance Ministry headquarters in the Secretariat building’s North Block basement in the national capital. The Finance Minister kicks off the celebrations by stirring the dessert in a traditional kadhai (cauldron) and then serves it to her colleagues. The ministers of state (MoS Finance) and other top officials of the ministry are present during the ceremony. This ritual also sets the stage for a significant event soon after. The North Block becomes Fort Knox for 10-odd days up to the presentation of the Budget, where all officials and staff involved in the Budget-making process isolate themselves to maintain rigid secrecy about the document. The tradition has been carried out for decades in the basement of the North Block that also houses the special printing press, which printed the Budget documents from 1980 until 2020.
  • January 27, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST

    Budget 2022 | Budget should provide consideration to boost liquidity support to NBFCs, says U Gro Capital's Shachindra Nath

    "Union Budget 2022-23 is highly crucial to align Indian economy’s growth trajectory. It is essential that the Hon'ble Finance Minister announces effective measures to enable speedy recovery and growth of the MSMEs, considering the sector’s significant contribution to the economy. It is encouraging to see Government’s support for the MSME sector in last 12-15 months and we believe the efforts will only become more prominent in the time to come. 


     
    In past few years, operationally nimble and technologically oriented NBFCs and Fintechs have deepened the credit penetration to the underserved regions of the country. Hence, in the upcoming budget, policymakers should provide due consideration to boost liquidity support to the NBFCs as well as encourage frameworks like co-lending, which will greatly boost the reach of financial institutions and progress in the financial inclusion imperative. EASE 4.0 talks about Co – Lending between Banks and NBFC as a means to increase the credit penetration, however the treatment of Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) treatment for NBFC and Banks are different and that is proving to be a major operational challenge to accelerate credit. It is expected that TDS rules would be harmonised between Banks and NBFCs."

  • January 27, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

    Budget 2022: Budget should ease off tax burden of 18% on term insurance policies, says Bharti AXA's Parag Raja

    Sharing his expectation on the upcoming Budget, Bharti AXA Life Insurance's CEO Parag Raja opined that the government should ease off the tax burden of 18% on term insurance policies and bring down the GST rate in the range of 2-5% to benefit end users. 

    He said, "The ongoing pandemic has made Indians realise the importance of term insurance for the safety and security of their family. With the current level of under-penetration, the key task at hand is to make this significant financial protection tool more affordable for the masses and lucrative for taxpayers. We therefore propose to ease off the tax burden of 18% on term insurance policies and bring down the GST rate in the range of 2-5% to benefit end users."

    He added, "For many years, life insurance is clubbed u/s 80C and the maximum tax benefit of Rs. 1,50,000 that an individual can avail gets divided with Pension Fund, NSC, PPF, SCSS, ELSS Mutual Funds, 5 years Bank FDs and Post Office Deposits. We propose a separate section under the income tax act which allows individuals to opt for an additional deduction over and above 80C for investing in a Life Insurance policy. With an increase in re-insurance premiums amidst the pandemic, there is also a need to provide enhanced deduction for insurance premium irrespective of the taxation regime opted by individuals/ HUF. This will reduce the social security burden of the Government."

  • January 27, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

    Budget 2022: Natural gas sector seeks govt's focus to promote domestic producers

    With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to present the Budget 2022, natural gas sector is seeking the governemnt;s focus to promote domestic producers.

    Essar Exploration and Production Limited's Pankaj Kalra CEO opines, “The Union Budget 2022 is expected to provide the much needed boost to growth and recovery of the economy. With the Natural gas sector looking to be a major component in India’s energy economy and growth, the Government should have a strong focus to promote the domestic Natural Gas producers, which as a sector has seen limited progress.

    GST has been a game changer for various sectors and one of the major and long standing demands of the Natural Gas sector is the inclusion of this sector in the GST gambit. Similarly the Govt. of India has announced a system of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes across 13 key sectors, including Renewables. The Natural Gas producers are committed to the cause of maximizing gas production in line with the vision of a National Gas based economy. Therefore, Natural Gas producers should also be included as a part of this incentive scheme, which will give them the required boost.

    Decarbonizing the energy sector in India is also another aspect which is set to grow significantly in view of the COP 26 declaration of a 2070 timeframe. As energy transition processes are implemented by hydrocarbon producers, a comprehensive carbon trading policy and platform is very crucial, which will leapfrog the transition.”

  • January 27, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

    Budget 2022: Centre to stay focused on capex to solve growth conundrum
    Over the past few years, the government has had to repeatedly address a slowdown in economic growth. And even as it attempted to do so, the economy kept suffering fresh setbacks. First came the withdrawal of high-value banknotes in 2016. The adjustment pains caused by the 2017 implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime followed. By late 2019, growth was said to be bottoming out, only for the coronavirus disease pandemic to send the economy into a technical recession in 2020. Unlike some other countries, India chose to tackle the economic fallout of the pandemic not through a consumption boost but a series of investment-promoting measures. The 2022 Budget is likely to be another step on this well-trodden path.
    "The stance of the government over the last few years has been to promote investment-driven growth. Indeed, measures taken – such as reduction of corporate tax rates, unveiling the National Infrastructure Pipeline of Rs 102 lakh crore, and steps to promote domestic manufacturing through incentives under the production-linked incentive scheme – all point in the direction of promoting capex-driven growth," Morgan Stanley's economists noted last week.
    According to the median of a Moneycontrol survey of 11 economists, the Centre may peg its capital expenditure target for FY23 at Rs 6.5 lakh crore. This would be over 17 percent higher than the FY22 Budget estimate. Of course, indications are that the target for FY22 may be beyond the Centre's reach. Read more here.

  • January 27, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Budget 2022: All about 'halwa ceremony' and its significance
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for fiscal year 2022-23 on February 1, the tone of which will be set with the "halwa ceremony" - a tradition that marks the final stage of the Budget-making process. The "halwa ceremony" is generally organised at the Finance Ministry headquarters in the Secretariat building’s North Block basement in the national capital. The Finance Minister kicks off the celebrations by stirring the dessert in a traditional kadhai (cauldron) and then serves it to her colleagues. The ministers of state (MoS Finance) and other top officials of the ministry are present during the ceremony.
    This ritual also sets the stage for a significant event soon after. The North Block becomes Fort Knox for 10-odd days up to the presentation of the Budget, where all officials and staff involved in the Budget-making process isolate themselves to maintain rigid secrecy about the document. Even the Finance Minister is bound by strict rules. However, she is the only one allowed to move in and out of the building during this period. Last year officials did not have to stay back as a paperless Budget was presented for the first time ever. Read more here

  • January 27, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

    Budget 2022: How does the government’s budget impact fiscal deficit and the value of financial assets?
    Covid-19 led to a massive transformation in fiscal and monetary policies across the globe. The reason was pretty evident–to reduce the damaging impact of the virus on growth, the economies needed artificial support and the policy making strived to provide it. We saw a coordinated monetary and fiscal action, with the government borrowing more to spend more and the central banks reducing rates to help the government borrow easily. This, however, is the outcome and not the objective. The objective of both actions was higher growth while having prices under control. It means maintaining a fine balance.
    The government has to strike the ‘right’ fiscal-deficit target to keep the economy growing while also keeping it from overheating. Read full here.

  • January 27, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST

    Budget 2022: Thermal power companies eye coal-cess cut, signals on GST for electricity
    Thermal power generation companies are pegging their hopes on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to recommend that electricity be brought under the purview of the goods and services tax in the upcoming Union Budget, which would translate into lower tariffs for consumers. The companies are also seeking a waiver or reduction of coal cess for power producers that have complied with sulphur oxide norms by adapting flue-gas desulphurisation equipment to significantly reduce emissions.
    -- GST inclusion
    -- Coal cess
    -- Power infrastructure
    Read more here

