Budget 2022 | Issuance of e-Passports will be rolled out in FY22-23, announces FM Sitharaman

Passport details can be added to the COVID-19 vaccination certificate via the Co-Win portal. (Representational image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 while presenting the Union Budget 2022-2023 said the issuance of e-Passports will be rolled out in FY22-23 to enhance convenience for citizens.

The passport jacket will contain an electronic chip which will have important security-related data encoded on it.

Currently, India issues passports for its citizens in printed booklets.

Earlier Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had earlier said that the ministry has initiated discussions with the ‘India Security Press’ regarding the project for issuing chip-enabled e-passports to the citizens.

“We propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future," the minister had said.