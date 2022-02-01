MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022 | Issuance of e-Passports will be rolled out in FY22-23, announces FM Sitharaman

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 said the Issuance of e-Passports will be rolled out in FY22-23. Sitharaman announced this while presenting the 2022-23 Budget in Parliament.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2022 / 12:19 PM IST
    Passport details can be added to the COVID-19 vaccination certificate via the Co-Win portal. (Representational image)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 while presenting the Union Budget 2022-2023 said the issuance of e-Passports will be rolled out in FY22-23 to enhance convenience for citizens.

    The passport jacket will contain an electronic chip which will have important security-related data encoded on it.

    Currently, India issues passports for its citizens in printed booklets.

    Earlier Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had earlier said that the ministry has initiated discussions with the ‘India Security Press’ regarding the project for issuing chip-enabled e-passports to the citizens.

    “We propose to pursue the manufacture of e-passports on priority so that a new passport booklet with advanced security features can be rolled out in the near future," the minister had said.
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitharaman
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 12:00 pm
