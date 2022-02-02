Budget 2022 | Fitch Ratings raises concerns about fiscal deficit targets and lack of major structural reforms

Fitch Ratings will be keeping a close watch on the country’s capex drive’s growth impact. (Photo by Rohit Gangwar from Pexels)

Budget 2022 does not seem to have inspired much confidence in Fitch Ratings. In an Initial Views statement, Jeremy Zook, who is director and primary sovereign analyst for India at Fitch Ratings, has raised concerns about fiscal deficit targets and lack of major structural reform announcements.

On the other hand, it has found the assumptions Budget made “largely credible” and its disinvestment targets “more achievable”.

In November 2021, the ratings agency had affirmed its BBB- rating with a negative outlook for the country. In this latest statement, the agency has pointed to the Indian government’s debt ratio–which is at just under 90% of GDP–as being the highest among all ‘BBB-' rated emerging markets.

“Deficit targets presented in the budget are a bit higher than our forecasts when we affirmed India’s ‘BBB-’/Negative sovereign rating in November. Our expectation of modest fiscal outperformance in FY22 from last year’s budget target appears unlikely to materialise, with the budget flagging a revised deficit of 6.9% of GDP against our 6.6% forecast. The planned 6.4% of GDP FY23 deficit is also higher than our previous 6.1% forecast,” Zook stated.

“Deficits at the state level could add further pressure to our general government fiscal deficit measure, highlighted by the 4.0% of GSDP borrowing allowance in FY23,” he added.

The ratings agency will be keeping a close watch on the country’s capex drive’s growth impact.

“The gradual pace of fiscal consolidation continues to place the onus on nominal GDP growth to facilitate a downward trajectory in the debt ratio, which is key to resolving the negative outlook on the sovereign rating. We will be assessing whether the capex drive’s growth impact is sufficient to offset the higher than expected deficits and keep the debt ratio on a slight downward trajectory,” Zook stated.

The agency is optimistic about near and medium-term growth. “Our growth forecast is on the high side of consensus expectations at 10.3% in FY23 and about 7% on average through FY27. The planned acceleration in the infrastructure capex drive will likely provide a fillip to near and medium-term growth, if fully implemented. However, potential risks from the pandemic, the durability of private consumption in light of constrained household incomes and recent setbacks to the reform drive pose headwinds,” Zook said.

“The government also appears to be following through on its efforts to improve budget transparency by keeping previously off-budget spending on budget,” he added.