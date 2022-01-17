MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Budget 2022: Commerce ministry seeks more budget allocations for district export initiative

The Districts as Exports Hubs initiative maps exports from all 748 districts in the country, and aims to push unique products from each through targeted government support and investments.

Subhayan Chakraborty
January 17, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

The Commerce Department has urged the Finance Ministry to release more funds for its Districts as Export Hubs initiative in the upcoming budget.


Detailed presentations have been made to the Finance Ministry on the potential of the initiative, which is rapidly becoming the department’s marquee scheme, people familiar with the development said.


The government has focused on district-level exports with an eye on spreading economic growth and diversifying India's export basket. After being launched in early 2020, the Department's Districts as Export Hubs initiative has finally compiled the products and services with export potential in all districts of the country.


"We have been assured of sufficient allocations in this regard. We expect the funds to be allocated on a rolling basis. The entire government mechanism recognizes the importance of infusing public funds into specific export areas such as this, rather than through broad-based government support," a senior Commerce Department official told Moneycontrol.


Most funds earmarked for the initiative may be visible only through allocations under other subheads of the Commerce Department budget, the official said. More funds made available through the Budget will flow into the District Export Action Plans (DEAPs), which form the core of the initiative.

Close

Related stories


These lay out the support required by local industry in boosting their manufacturing and exports in line with global demands. The process is capital-intensive so government support is envisaged in some cases, from the production stage onwards.


Having received positive feedback from all states, the Centre is also planning to expand the initiative. "As a result of the interest that has been generated, we are planning to go ahead on the next phase of the program. This would involve more targeted interventions and improved policy planning so that better-performing districts can be rewarded and put on a higher growth path," another official said.


Grassroot efforts


The initiative tries to target export promotion, manufacturing and employment generation at the grassroots level. This plan is based on DEAPs, which identify quickly scalable, economically sustainable and stable export opportunities at a district level.


It also sets quantifiable export targets. While the government has received DEAPs for more than 450 districts across the country, large chunks of the country are yet to be mapped, mostly due to inability in collecting data from the ground, and slow response from the states.


In 2022, the Commerce Department will aggressively seek to complete the rest of the exercise, most of which is pending with the states and district administrations.


Successful completion of these, are also an important parameter in policy think tank Niti Aayog's annual Export Preparedness Index and affect the performance of each state. But some states have been lagging behind.


Road ahead 


 Similarly, the Commerce Department has decided to get strict with errant state governments across all aspects of trade, the second official quoted above added. Some states such as West Bengal are yet to set up state-level export promotion committees while smaller states still do not have a detailed state export policy.


The Directorate General of Foreign Trade is also developing a portal that may be accessed on the DGFT website to enable the states to upload all information related to products with the export potential of every district.


The initiative also includes gathering district level commodity and services exports data through the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and Indian Customs Electronic Gateway,  or ICEGATE, systems.

Officials said that going forward, a District Export Matrix for each district will be published on a quarterly basis by state governments.

Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #budget2022 #Commerce Department #districts #Exports #Finance Ministry #hub #NITI Aayog
first published: Jan 17, 2022 04:39 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.