Budget 2022: Commerce ministry seeks more budget allocations for district export initiative

The Commerce Department has urged the Finance Ministry to release more funds for its Districts as Export Hubs initiative in the upcoming budget.

Detailed presentations have been made to the Finance Ministry on the potential of the initiative, which is rapidly becoming the department’s marquee scheme, people familiar with the development said.

The government has focused on district-level exports with an eye on spreading economic growth and diversifying India's export basket. After being launched in early 2020, the Department's Districts as Export Hubs initiative has finally compiled the products and services with export potential in all districts of the country.

"We have been assured of sufficient allocations in this regard. We expect the funds to be allocated on a rolling basis. The entire government mechanism recognizes the importance of infusing public funds into specific export areas such as this, rather than through broad-based government support," a senior Commerce Department official told Moneycontrol.

Most funds earmarked for the initiative may be visible only through allocations under other subheads of the Commerce Department budget, the official said. More funds made available through the Budget will flow into the District Export Action Plans (DEAPs), which form the core of the initiative.

These lay out the support required by local industry in boosting their manufacturing and exports in line with global demands. The process is capital-intensive so government support is envisaged in some cases, from the production stage onwards.

Having received positive feedback from all states, the Centre is also planning to expand the initiative. "As a result of the interest that has been generated, we are planning to go ahead on the next phase of the program. This would involve more targeted interventions and improved policy planning so that better-performing districts can be rewarded and put on a higher growth path," another official said.

Grassroot efforts

The initiative tries to target export promotion, manufacturing and employment generation at the grassroots level. This plan is based on DEAPs, which identify quickly scalable, economically sustainable and stable export opportunities at a district level.

It also sets quantifiable export targets. While the government has received DEAPs for more than 450 districts across the country, large chunks of the country are yet to be mapped, mostly due to inability in collecting data from the ground, and slow response from the states.

In 2022, the Commerce Department will aggressively seek to complete the rest of the exercise, most of which is pending with the states and district administrations.

Successful completion of these, are also an important parameter in policy think tank Niti Aayog's annual Export Preparedness Index and affect the performance of each state. But some states have been lagging behind.

Road ahead

Similarly, the Commerce Department has decided to get strict with errant state governments across all aspects of trade, the second official quoted above added. Some states such as West Bengal are yet to set up state-level export promotion committees while smaller states still do not have a detailed state export policy.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade is also developing a portal that may be accessed on the DGFT website to enable the states to upload all information related to products with the export potential of every district.

The initiative also includes gathering district level commodity and services exports data through the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and Indian Customs Electronic Gateway, or ICEGATE, systems.

Officials said that going forward, a District Export Matrix for each district will be published on a quarterly basis by state governments.