Budget 2022 | CII seeks measures to step up demand, boost jobs and private investments

Budget 2022

Sustaining demand and catalysing private investments through reforms will be the most important factors for economic growth, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) noted in its expectations for the Union Budget 2022.

“India Inc looks forward to a growth-oriented Budget which would rejuvenate demand, facilitate private investments, and boost job creation while not losing sight of fiscal management,” the industry representatives’ body said.

“Multiple reforms and bold initiatives by the government to bring the Indian economy back on track… will pave the route for a robust recovery, along with opening up multiple growth channels for the economy,” CII said in a post titled, India Inc’s growth story on its website.

CII hailed the PSE policy (private sector at centre stage), Air India privatisation (sets ball rolling for similar interventions), big infrastructure and manufacturing plans, and reforms in factor markets, MSMEs, telecom, defence, tax (like withdrawal of retrospective taxes), regulatory reforms, and ease-of-doing-business reforms as “stand out key interventions”.

The industry lobby noted that the GDP is “poised to achieve 9.5 percent growth this year” and will surpass China as per the IMF. It said the Budget will be “presented at a time when the economy is at a turning point and recovery has already established its foothold”.

“Going forward, what will be most important is sustaining demand and catalysing private investments,” it said.

Here are the key points from CII wish list for the Union Budget 2022.

— Reforms, the government’s thrust on infrastructure and capital expenditure, which ushers in private investments and interventions like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are expected to catalyse more broad-based private investments in the medium term as uncertainties around the pandemic and global supply chain disruptions settle down. Till then, the role of government expenditure will continue to be very crucial in supporting the recovery.

— India Inc looks forward to a growth-oriented Budget which would rejuvenate demand, facilitate private investments, and boost job creation while not losing sight of fiscal management.

Here are its recommendations for the Budget, which “touch upon further interventions to place the economy firmly onto a higher growth trajectory”.

— While the government has taken measures to address the issue of delayed payments to industry, to institutionalise the timely payments, creating a cell in the finance ministry to monitor timely clearance of dues would be helpful.

— The government may consider decriminalising and rationalising business facing laws ranging from the Partnership Act of 1932 to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016, laws related to environmental protection, consumer protection, labour interests and so on.

— Following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CII proposes a set of general principles to guide the import tariff structure along with a roadmap to encourage and calibrate domestic manufacturing in alignment with global trade trends that would strengthen its manufacturing capacities and boost its export competitiveness in the next three years.

— A graded roadmap to shift import duty slabs to a competitive level over a period of three years structured along the lines of – lowest or nil slab for inputs or raw materials, 2.5 to 5 percent for intermediates and final products in the standard slab with exception given to only few products is suggested. This will help the Indian Industry find its place in the global value chain, as well as become competitive in the world markets.

— To help the Indian industry enhance its global competitiveness, all export products should be covered under the RoDTEP scheme and the RoDTEP rates should be reviewed and enhanced and should be commensurate with the actual embedded/unrefunded taxes and duties. RoDTEP benefits should also be provided to SEZs.

— A one-time dispute resolution scheme should be introduced under the customs law to settle and resolve the pending disputes. Provisions of customs law should be further simplified, and desired clarifications be issued for ease of compliance.

— The new Board for Advance Ruling (BAR), introduced under the Finance Act 2021, should have adequate strength, right from inception, to ensure expeditious admission and time bound disposal of applications. BAR members should have exposure to international tax and may be given access to the technical units (created under faceless assessment scheme).

— Advance Pricing Agreement (APA) teams should be augmented, with appropriate number of officers having the appropriate skills, knowledge and subject matter expertise, to bring down the pendency of cases, while providing stability of tenure to such personnel.

— The anomaly between tax rates on dividend income needs to be addressed and the tax rates on dividends for residents should be brought down to maintain parity with non-resident investors.

— The new dispute resolution scheme (DRS) introduced in the Finance Act, 2021 for resolving specified disputes in relation to specified taxpayers in a faceless manner involving dynamic jurisdiction should be made available to broader category of taxpayers.

CII noted that given the importance of attracting investment, the Centre “should ensure a stable and predictable tax regime in order to make India a favourable tax destination”.