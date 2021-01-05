Budget 2021: Special window likely for large global investors

To attract much more foreign investment, the Central government is likely to launch a ‘Special Window for Financial Investors Facilitation (SWIFT)’. According to sources, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may announce this initiative in the coming budget. This special window proposal is said to have been drafted at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How SWIFT will work

A draft proposal indicates SWIFT will provide a single point of contact for large foreign investors with investment proposals of more than Rs 5,000 crore. It may also be open for strategically important investors such as Pension Funds (PF) and Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF). Sources said SWIFT will not only facilitate a single point of approval and issue redressal but also provide policy advocacy.

Specific timelines have been also proposed in the draft. For example, after receiving the investment proposal, the first response will be given by the government within three days. A nodal officer will be assigned for this response. If any issue is pending for more than a month it will be treated as a critical issue. Thereafter a special team led by an official from the Department of Economic affairs will monitor the issue on a fortnightly basis. Invest India will play a key role in this proposed facilitation system.

What is the current system?

Currently the Department of Economic Affairs has a special wing that works with institutional investors. A special Financial Investors Initiative (FII) is also operational in Invest India. But the existing system works at individual department levels. There is no integrated ecosystem. And that’s why institutional Investors have to deal with multiple ministries, departments and regulators to obtain approval for each transaction they undertake.

The proposed SWIFT will not only have different departments but also include financial regulators such as the RBI and SEBI. They will nominate a nodal officer for this special window.

Why is SWIFT needed?

During the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable on November 5, several foreign investors raised the issue of delays in approval of large investment proposals. Investors said that dealing with different departments and regulators often consumes considerable time and impacts the time horizon of an investment. Investors have requested for creation of a special window for facilitation and coordination with various departments and regulators.

During this meeting the idea for SWIFT emerged. According to the sources, investors raised this issue during one-to-one meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM also directed officials to resolve the investors’ problems.

How beneficial is SWIFT?

Institutional Investors, including Pension Funds, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Insurance Companies, Fund Managers and Asset Management Companies, are increasing their investments in India. For example, during the January 2019 to July 2020 period, India received around $70 billion from Institutional Investors. This is almost equal to all the PE investments received by India between 2013 and 2017. On the basis of such investment numbers, the government expects more investments in coming days. SWIFT has been proposed to remove the hurdles before such big investors.