Budget 2021: How COVID-19 pandemic has stretched Income Tax Return last date since Budget 2020

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the Income Tax (I-T) department had extended the return filing deadline three times. The July 31 due date was extended till November 30 in May 2020. Later it was again extended till December 31.

Moneycontrol News
January 28, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

The last date to file income tax returns (ITR) was on January 10 for the financial year 2019-20 (assessment year 2021-22).

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Income Tax (I-T) department extended the return filing deadline three times. The due date of July 31 was extended till November 30, 2020 and was again extended till December 31, 2020.

In view of the challenges faced by taxpayers, the I-T department has further extended the deadline by 10 days till January 10, 2021.

Those whose accounts are not required to be audited and those who usually file their return using ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms need to file ITR on January 10.
Moneycontrol News
