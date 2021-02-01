MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021: Here's how Corporate India is reacting to FM Nirmala Sitharman's budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament. Following are the reactions of industrialists to budget proposals.

PTI
February 01, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal (Image: PTI)


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament. Following are the reactions of industrialists to budget proposals:





Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.






Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal tweets: "Congratulations to @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for a very reformist #Budget2021 with many big ideas including strategic disinvestment of two public sector banks & one insurance company. Thrust on infrastructure will boost growth."

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweets: "In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt''s responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked."

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweets: "Combination of Pujara & Pant innings - consistency and flamboyance! Steady focus on infra, commercial laws, ease of business with big shots of monetising PSU assets, new divestments, insurance FDI. India won in Australia. Now India shall rise above in new world order!"

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon says: Overall, a reassuring Budget with no negative surprises that has buoyed overall sentiment.
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman
first published: Feb 1, 2021 03:16 pm

