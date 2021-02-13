MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Budget 2021 has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to the discussion on the Budget in Lok Sabha.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 13, said Union Budget for 2021-22 had set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

FM Sitharaman was replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha, defending the announcements made on February 1.

"This Budget draws from the experience of the PM when he was CM - on the ground in Gujarat, seen so many revivals happening at a time when the license quota raj was going away post-1991 and then based on that experience, commitment to reform was blended into this Budget," FM Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also said the Budget took a holistic approach to health, addressing well-being, and both preventive and curative healthcare.

The Budget has laid emphasis on increasing capital expenditure, raising allocation for healthcare capacity building and development of agriculture infrastructure, among others, which are expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy.

Close

Hitting out at the Opposition, Sitharaman said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for common people and not for "crony capitalists."

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India #Nirmala Sitahraman
first published: Feb 13, 2021 11:24 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.