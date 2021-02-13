Budget 2021 has set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 13, said Union Budget for 2021-22 had set the pace for India to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

FM Sitharaman was replying to the discussion on Union Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha, defending the announcements made on February 1.

"This Budget draws from the experience of the PM when he was CM - on the ground in Gujarat, seen so many revivals happening at a time when the license quota raj was going away post-1991 and then based on that experience, commitment to reform was blended into this Budget," FM Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister also said the Budget took a holistic approach to health, addressing well-being, and both preventive and curative healthcare.

The Budget has laid emphasis on increasing capital expenditure, raising allocation for healthcare capacity building and development of agriculture infrastructure, among others, which are expected to have a multiplier effect on the economy.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Sitharaman said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for common people and not for "crony capitalists."

(With inputs from PTI)