MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Budget 2021 | Govt unlikely to change income tax slabs: Report

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Centre is unlikely to modify personal income tax slabs during the upcoming Budget for 2021-22 financial year, CNBC-TV18 reported.

However, the Ministry of Finance is considering granting income tax relief through other measures, the news channel reported.

The current tax slabs are 5 percent for income between Rs 2.5-5 lakh, 20 percent for Rs 5-10 lakh, and 30 percent for higher-income than Rs 10 lakh. The rates are slightly different for individuals who opt for the new tax regime.

The revenue department has proposed greater tax incentives to encourage homebuyers in the affordable housing segment, the report said.

Also read: Will Budget 2021 increase India's consumption power?

Close

Related stories

The finance ministry is also considering requests to increase the limit for exemptions under Section 80C to Rs 2 lakh, from the current Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the report, the Centre is also evaluating a proposal to raise the deduction limit on health insurance premium under Section 80D beyond the current Rs 25,000 limit.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1, 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #Economy #India
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:59 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.