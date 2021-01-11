Budget 2021 | Centre in talks to impose COVID-19 cess: Report

An person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a medical center in Jerusalem, on December 21, 2020. (Image: AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

To make up for the additional expenses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government is planning to impose a COVID-19 cess. The discussion regarding the same is underway and a final decision on whether the tax will be in the form of a cess or surcharge will be taken closer to the Budget announcement.

"Proposal for a cess has been discussed," the Economic Times reported, citing sources. The preliminary talks revolved around a small cess on taxpayers who fall under the high-income bracket and some indirect taxes, the report said.

EXCLUSIVE | Budget looks to provide relief to MSMEs, may relax NPA classification norm

The Centre may also add a cess to excise on petroleum and diesel or on top of customs duties, it said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Centre is likely to bear the cost of vaccination, although distribution, manpower training and logistics are being handled by the states. COVID-19 cess will allow the government to quickly generate funds as opposed to raising taxes. Additionally, the government will not have to share it with states as central cess collections belong to the Centre.

Budget 2021-22: Latest News & Updates on Indian Budget

As per initial estimates, the coronavirus vaccine rollout may cost between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 crore.