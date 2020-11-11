Budget 2021-22 | Government receives recommendation for uniform 5% GST on manmade fibre

The government has received recommendations that a uniform Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 5 percent should be applicable at every stage of the value chain for manmade fibre or yarn like cotton.

"It will help the value chain players at every stage without any blocking of working capital," according to the pre-Budget recommendations received by the government for FY 2021-22, reviewed by Moneycontrol.

Centre has begun its Budget 2021-22 exercise and is holding consultations with various sectors and stakeholders. It has also been recommended that the threshold for the 5 percent slab should be increased from Rs 1,000 per piece to Rs 2,000 per piece for apparels and clothing.

Apparels or clothing are subject to 5 percent GST on items up to Rs 1,000 per piece. "Apparel and clothing of sale value exceeding Rs 1,000 per piece are subject to 12 percent GST. The GST rate of 12 percent on garments above Rs 1,000 has been a dampener, leading to price hikes," the recommendations said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Increasing the 5 percent threshold will lead to volume growth, particularly between Rs 1,000-2,000 price points, without any substantial revenue loss to the government, according to the documents.

The recommendations also said the Central GST Act should be amended to allow mutual fund industry to avail input tax credit on a premium amount for life insurance policies as such policies are offered to enable the promotion of mutual fund business. It also sought clarification from GST Council on eligibility to avail credit of health insurance premium for Covid-19 period.

The finance ministry has begun preparations for Budget 2021-22 and the government would be taking FY 2019-20 as the base year in preparing its expenditure and revenue receipts, instead of FY 2020-21 because of the economic situation.

The government is expecting its revenue to be much lower than what had been budgeted for in FY21 and expenditure would be higher. The country is grappling with the economic fallout of the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. This led to the government's revenue projections for FY 2020-21 coming under strain.

In order to meet the financial situation arising out of the Covid crisis, the centre revised its borrowing to Rs 12 lakh crore, from Rs 7.8 lakh crore announced earlier.

However, a number of high-frequency indicators show signs of resilience, pointing towards overall economic recovery in the country. The GST collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time since February 2020 and came in at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in October. This was 10 per cent higher than Rs 95,379 crore collected in the same month last year.

The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.9 in October, the highest in more than a decade, compared to 56.8 in September. Driven by robust sales, the pace gathered by manufacturing output - a crucial component of the headline PMI - was the quickest since October 2007, contributing to the PMI’s gains, the monthly report by IHS Markit said.