you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020: Will have plan of action on economy, says Prakash Javadekar

Responding to a question about the downward revision of India's growth rate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said at a Cabinet briefing that the economy is on the path of "revival" and nobody should have a pessimistic view about it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
prakash javdekar
prakash javdekar

The government will unveil its "plan of action" to boost the economy in the Union Budget to be presented on February 1, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday, asserting that economic fundamentals remain very strong.



He also slammed critics of the National Population Register exercise, saying that it was done during the Congress-led government as well.

The exercise was considered good then but bad now when the BJP is doing so, he said.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #India #Prakash Javadekar #Union Budget

