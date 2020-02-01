App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Watch FM speaking about divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore

Watch the video to find out all about the finance ministry’s divestment target.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has set a high divestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for FY20-21 and expects to earn Rs 90,000 crore by selling its stake in PSBs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an exclusive interview with Network 18 Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

The balance Rs 1.2 lakh crore is expected to come in from the sale of central public sector enterprises, she added.

The government failed to meet the Rs 1.05 lakh crore target set for the current fiscal. Disinvestment receipts have been revised to Rs 65,000 crore in the revised estimates of 2019-20.



First Published on Feb 1, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Nirmala Sitharaman #video

