Budget 2020: The biggest income tax changes in past Budgets

When Narendra Modi-led NDA first came to power with a historic mandate in 2014, it promised massive economic reform, which included Income-Tax reforms.

In the first Budget by the NDA government, the tax exemption limit was raised from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh. The same was raised from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for senior citizens. For very senior citizens (80 years and above), however, the exemption limit was unchanged at Rs 5 lakh.

The deduction limit for interest on home loan was increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh. The deduction limit under Section 80C was raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh from ₹1 lakh.

In the following Budget in 2015, the wealth tax was abolished. Instead, an additional surcharge of 2 percent on the super-rich (with a taxable income of Rs 1 crore and above).

The transport allowance exemption from Rs 800 to Rs 1,600 per month. An additional deduction of Rs 50,000 was announced under the National Pension Scheme (NPS) under Section 80 CCD.

The deduction limit for health insurance premium was raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000. For senior citizens, it was raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. At the same time, the surcharge for people with income more than Rs 1 crore was raised from 10 percent to 12 percent.

In Budget 2016, the deduction limit on rent paid under Section 80GG was raised from Rs 24,000 per year to Rs 60,000 per year. For the ones with income not exceeding Rs 5 lakh per annum, The surcharge for people with income more than Rs 1 crore was increased from 12 percent to 15 percent. For dividends in excess of Rs 10 lakh annually, 10 percent I-T tax was imposed. The tax rebate under Section 87A was raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000.

In Budget 2017, for the ones whose annual income is up to Rs 3.5 lakh, the tax rebate under Section 87A was reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,500. The tax rate was reduced from 10 percent to 5 percent in the Rs 2.5 lakh - Rs 5 lakh bracket. Additionally, a surcharge of 10 percent was introduced on those with annual taxable income between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

In Budget 2018, a standard deduction of Rs 40,000 was introduced in transport allowance and reimbursement of miscellaneous medical expenses. Taxpayers benefitted Rs 5,800 because of the same.

For senior citizens, the deduction for medical expenditure was increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000.

It was also announced that, for senior citizens, the deduction for interest income earned on deposits with banks, post offices will be increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. In addition, an exemption was introduced from the tax deduction for interest income up to Rs 50,000. It was decided to tax long-term capital gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh at the rate of 10 percent without allowing the benefit of any indexation.

The-then finance minister Arun Jaitley proposed to replace the existing 3 percent education cess on personal income tax and corporation tax with a 4 percent 'Health and Education Cess'.