Economy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020 | Task force to be set up for recommending marriageable age for women: FM

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said Rs 9,500 crore has been provided for senior citizens and Divyangs, while Rs 35,600 crore has been allocated for nutrition related programme in FY21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said a task force will be set up to recommend marriageable age for women.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said Rs 9,500 crore has been provided for senior citizens and Divyangs, while Rs 35,600 crore has been allocated for nutrition related programme in FY21.

The finance minister further said that Rs 85,000 crore has been allocated for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in the Budget.

She also said the government proposes to set up a tribal museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand, while five archaeological sites in Haryana, UP, Assam, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu will be developed with on-site museums.

The government has allocated Rs 3,150 crore for Ministry of Culture, and Rs 2,500 crore for Ministry of Tourism.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:52 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

