Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Rural push may help revive demand for FMCG companies

The Finance Minister proposed to change the existing regime that promotes excessive use of chemical fertilisers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The proposal to double farmer's income by 2022 is likely to revive rural slowdown and help lift demand for fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget speech laid down 16 actionable points to enhance farmer income.

The Finance Minister proposed to expanded 'PM Kusum Scheme' to 20 lakh farmers to set up solar pumps.

The minister said Rs 2.83 lakh crore will be allocated for agricultural, irrigation and allied activities and rural development schemes.

Among other announcements for farmers, the finance minister proposed to change the existing regime that promotes excessive use of chemical fertilisers.

She also said that there is a need for farmer markets to be liberalized and most of the measures announced are likely to boost consumption for FMCG companies.

The Finance Minister said the Budget is centred around three themes of aspirational India, economic development and caring society.

After two years of double-digit growth, FMCG growth slowed down to single-digit in 2019 largely hit by the rural slowdown.

In the calendar year 2019, FMCG witnessed 9.2 percent growth (excluding e-commerce) down from 13.5 percent in the previous calendar year.

According to research firm Nielsen India, the key factors influencing the trajectory so far and the forecast for the future include macroeconomic economic indicators such as inflation and GDP, government policies and budget provisions.

Consumption is the most important part of the Indian economy, given that it forms around three-fifth of the Indian economy. And, any slowdown here is bound to affect the overall economy.

Rural India contributes to 37 percent of overall FMCG spends and has historically been growing around 3 to 5 percentage points faster than its urban counterpart on account of increasing affordability, availability, and demand.

A year earlier, rural growth was faster than urban consumption, which added edge to volumes and product diversification for FMCG  companies.

Almost all consumer-facing companies are facing a rural slowdown. To name a few, Hindustan UnileverITCGodrej Consumer ProductsDaburMaricoBritannia IndustriesPrataap Snacks, and Emami.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:06 pm

tags ##budget2020 #Business #farm income #FMCG

