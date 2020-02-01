App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:24 PM IST

Budget 2020 | Nirmala Sitharaman proposes scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semi conductors, electronic devices

In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said, India needs to boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in electronic manufacturing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)
FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the Union Budget 2020-21 in Parliament on February 1. (Screengrab courtesy: Lok Sabha TV)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed a scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semi conductors and other electronic devices.

The vision of the government is to make each district an export hub, Sitharaman said.

The government aims to facilitate clearances even at the state level and also set up investment clearance cell to give investors free investment advisory, she added.

Sitharaman also said youth and fishery extension work will be enabled by rural youth as 'Sagar Mitras' and 500 fish farmer organisations will be set up.

She further said milk processing capacity will be doubled by 2025.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:20 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

