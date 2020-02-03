App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 02:14 PM IST

Budget 2020: Life insurers’ earnings to be impacted by DDT cut

A Kotak Instituional Equities report said that the withdrawal of DDT will increase the tax liability of life insurance companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The earnings of life insurance companies, as well as Value of New Business (VNB) margins, may see an impact due to the dividend distribution tax (DDT) cut by Finance Minister NIrmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020.

FM Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, proposed to remove the DDT and adopt the classical system of dividend taxation, under which the companies would not be required to pay DDT.

She said that the dividend would be taxed only in the hands of the recipients at their applicable rate.

A Kotak Institutional Equities report said that the withdrawal of DDT will increase the tax liability of life insurance companies though the same may be partially managed by setting off dividend paid to its shareholders.

The report added that insurance companies have enjoyed tax exemptions on dividend income and, as such, their effective tax rates have been lower than their nominal tax rate of 14.5 percent.

IPru DDT

“The Union Budget proposes to shift the tax liability on dividend income to the investor versus DDT paid by the issuer earlier. Thus, insurance companies may not be able to enjoy this tax benefit (of 0 percent on dividend income) and hence their effective tax rate will increase, affecting their earnings and VNB margins,” said the report.

SBI Life DDT

VNB is the present value of expected future earnings from new policies written during a specified period. It reflects the additional value to shareholders expected to be generated through the activity of writing new policies during a specified period.

The Union Budget also proposes that income from dividends from a domestic company can be set off by dividend paid to shareholders. Assuming that the same is applicable to insurance companies, their effective tax rate will likely remain low.

HDFC DDT

The Kotak report said that, in case of HDFC Life, the deficit will lead to 2.2 percent reduction on FY19 net profit. The deficit is higher for ICICI Prudential Life at 3.6 percent and SBI Life is the least at 1.5 percent.

Max DDT

However, the report said the impact on VNB was a bit challenging to estimate. It added that growth in equity investments, dividend yield (since it is not clear if dividend policy for large companies will change), growth in earnings and dividend policy would be key sensitivities.

 

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy #insurance

