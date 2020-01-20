App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | Govt to sell assets to meet divestment target: Report

Assets worth around Rs 1 lakh crore might be sold before FY20-end

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The government is planning to sell assets such as office spaces, land, and apartments in order to meet its FY20 divestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, Business Standard reported.

Asset reconstruction companies are in advanced talks with state-run firms to monetise office spaces, apartments, land, power transmission assets, sports stadia, gas pipelines and telecom assets, the report stated.

The government is struggling to meet its disinvestment target since planned privatisation of major companies such as Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) are unlikely to be completed in FY20.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

“A lot of departments and CPSEs have been mobilised to speed up asset monetisation,” the article quotes a government official as saying.

The assets sales involve minimal risk and are easy to conduct, a source at an asset reconstruction company told the paper.

Assets worth around Rs 1 lakh crore might be sold before FY20-end, the source added. But a government official said it is difficult to set a target for asset monetisation.

The assets might be sold through several methods such as toll-operate-transfer (ToT), infrastructure investment trusts and long-term concessions, a source stated.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Budget 2020

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.