Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | Govt to bring new education policy; allocates Rs 99,300cr for sector in FY21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that the Centre will soon announce a new education policy and the government has received over 2 lakh suggestions on it.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said Rs 99,300 crore has been allocated for the education sector and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development for the next fiscal.

Steps will be be taken to attract external commercial borrowing and FDI in the education sector, the finance minister said.

She further said the government plans to start a programme for urban local bodies to provide opportunities for internship to young engineers.

She also said National Police University and National Forensic University are being proposed, while planning to allow degree level full-fledged online education programme by institutions ranked in top 100.

The government has also proposed to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model to deal with shortage of doctors, she added.

Special bridge courses will be designed for teachers, nurses, para medical staff, caregivers, she said.

Allocation for Swachh Bharat for 2020-21 stands at Rs 12,300 crore, and the government is proposing Rs 3.6 lakh crore towards piped water supply to households.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:07 pm

