App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | Govt sets agricultural credit target at Rs 15 lakh cr for FY21: FM Sitharaman

She further said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public–private partnership (PPP) mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has pegged the agricultural credit target at Rs 15 lakh crore for fiscal 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. In her second Budget presentation, the Finance Minister also said Nabard refinance scheme will be expanded.

She further said Indian Railways will set up Kisan Rail in public–private partnership (PPP) mode for cold supply chain to transport perishable goods.

Also, Krishi Udaan will be launched by Civil Aviation Ministry to transport agri-products to national as well international destinations.

Close

The government will also promote one horticulture crop in one district on cluster basis, she said, adding that horticulture with 311 MT exceeded production of food grains.

related news

She also said the government will take steps for conservation of marine fishery, and self help groups will be allowed to set up village agri-storage facilities.

(With PTI inputs)

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 11:52 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.