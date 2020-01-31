App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | Govt may raise bank deposit cover to Rs 2 lakh

Currently, deposits up to Rs 1 lakh are covered by insurance under the Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act. This compensation was last set 25 years ago

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government may double insurance on bank deposits to Rs 2 lakh in Budget 2020, The Economic Times reported.

Currently, deposits up to Rs 1 lakh are covered by insurance under the Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act. This compensation was last set 25 years ago

The proposal comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) faced criticism over its handling of the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank closure in September last year.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

The government is planning to permit emergency access to deposit insurance when a bank fails, inflation indexation of the insurance cover and risk-based pricing of the insurance premium.

“The biggest bone of contention is higher premium payout if the deposit cover is raised. I think banks will have to bear the burden of that, but at least they should consider forcing less robust institutions to pay a higher premium cover,” a banking official told the paper.

Rather than making a change to the DIGC Act, 1960 directly, the government might introduce a amendment that would help modify the insurance cover.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget on February 1.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.