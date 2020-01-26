App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020: Govt may consider import duty cut on raw material for fertiliser industry

Lower import duty on raw material like rock phosphate and sulphur used for manufacturing of DAP (Di ammonium phosphate) would help boost domestic production and cut in import bill, according to sources.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government may consider cut in import duty on raw material used in the fertiliser industry in the forthcoming budget with a view to boost domestic manufacturing in the country, sources said.

Currently, there is an import duty of 5 percent on such imports and the country imports about 95 percent of its DAP requirement from global markets. The country also imports about 30 percent of its urea requirements.

During April-December 2019-20, the country's crude and manufactured fertiliser imports grew by 8.47 percent to USD 6.2 billion.

The commerce ministry has suggested its finance counterpart to rationalise basic customs duty on over 300 items to boost domestic manufacturing and cut in the rising import bill.

It has proposed removal of import duty on products like waste paper, and wood pulp which is currently 10 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

In 2018-19, the country imports rose by about 9 percent to USD 507.44 billion.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget for 2020-21 on February 1.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 26, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Fertiliser industry #import #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

