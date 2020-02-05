App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | Govt expects 80% taxpayers to shift to new regime: Report

The belief stems from data analysis which showed that a number of individuals did not avail House Rent Allowance (HRA) or other investment deductions

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre expects 80 percent of taxpayers to shift to the new tax regime announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Budget 2020, The Times of India reported.

The belief stems from data analysis, which showed that a number of individuals did not avail House Rent Allowance (HRA) or other investment deductions, the report said.

Apart from lower rates, the new regime 'made life simpler', the article quotes a source as saying. Tax department officers told the paper that they were also optimistic that even those who would pay a marginally higher amount "may be attracted by the lack of hassles in the flat rate.”

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Data cited in the report showed that a mere 55.4 lakh assessees, or 9.5 percent of the 5.8 crore assessees, claimed HRA in FY20. Among those who did claim HRA, a bulk of 43 lakh individuals paid under Rs 1 lakh annually and around 42,000 claimed Rs 4 lakh yearly, it said.

Among other investments, data showed 48 lakh individuals – close to 9 percent -- availed deductions worth Rs 2 lakh for 80C (insurance) or provident fund investments. A mere 3.8 lakh claimed exemptions of over Rs 4 lakh.

The official added that a low number of taxpayers availed all exemptions and among those who did comprise of “the upper-middle class and the rich who will have the option to stick to the current regime”.

The new 'simplified tax regime' was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1.

Under the new system, assessees can opt for lower tax slabs foregoing exemptions such as 80C, home loan payments, provident fund investments, HRA and Leave Travel Allowance (LTA).

Taxpayers can work out which regime benefits them more and choose accordingly. The Centre expects a Rs 40,000 crore hit on collections, based on the assumption that 80 percent shifting tax regimes.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 09:24 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy #income slabs #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #personal finance #tax regime #taxpayers

