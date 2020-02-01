Budget 2020: Govt budgets Rs 89,649 crore as dividend from RBI, state-run banks

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has budgeted Rs 89,649 crore as dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run banks and financial institutions, according to the Union Budget 2020-21.

The target is lower than the Rs 1.52 lakh crore the government estimates for the current year.

Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty said that the government estimates that the RBI will pay about Rs 60,000 as dividend in the next fiscal year.

A few months ago, the RBI had approved a Rs 1.76 lakh crore dividend payment to the government, including Rs 1.48 lakh crore for the current fiscal year.

The RBI largely earns profits through its trading of currencies and government bonds. Part of these earnings is set aside by the RBI for its operational and contingency needs while the rest is transferred to the government in the form of dividend.

It earned a surplus of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in its last financial year, which was substantially higher than previous years.

A panel headed by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan was set up by the RBI in 2018 to recommend a formula for the sharing of its profits with the government.

The panel, whose suggestions were accepted, approved a record dividend and has said an interim dividend could be paid only "under exceptional circumstances."

The government is worried about an economic slowdown as the manufacturing sector is projected to grow just 2% compared to 6.9% a year ago, hitting tax collections.

The government wants the central bank to extend a helping hand as it faces a shortfall of more than one-third in its revenue target of Rs 19.6 lakh crore following a severe economic slowdown and cut in corporate tax rates last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met officials and economists in January and sought suggestions for the budget and to make India a $5 trillion economy.