Budget 2020: Govt allots Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu & Kashmir, Rs 6,000 crore for Ladakh

The government has allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir, and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh, both of which are new Union Territories (UTs).

Following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was converted into a UT. Ladakh, whch was part of the state, was formed as a separate UT.