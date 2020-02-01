Budget 2020: Government to launch 'Krishi Udaan' scheme to bolster agri exports

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of her budget speech said on February 1, 2020 that to boost agriculture exports the civil aviation ministry will introduce a 'Krishi Udaan' scheme to help farmers export their produce internationally.

This was announced as part of the minister's 16-point plan targetted at doubling farmers' income by 2022.

FM Sitharaman also said that the Indian Railways will set up a 'Kisan Rail' for the transport of perishable goods to assist agriculture exports within India.

The focus is to link up Indian farmers with more global and local markets through established and institutionalised supply chains, enabling them to get a higher price for their produce.

This would be particularly effective in times of glut, when farmers struggle to deal with abundant supplies, as prices collapse in the local markets, forcing them to dump products in mandis.