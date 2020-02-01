App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: Government to launch 'Krishi Udaan' scheme to bolster agri exports

The new trade policy will likely focus on 25 farm export clusters, modelled on the lines of the cluster-development approach for small and medium enterprises

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of her budget speech said on February 1, 2020 that to boost agriculture exports the civil aviation ministry will introduce a 'Krishi Udaan' scheme to help farmers export their produce internationally.

This was announced as part of the minister's 16-point plan targetted at doubling farmers' income by 2022.

FM Sitharaman also said that the Indian Railways will set up a 'Kisan Rail' for the transport of perishable goods to assist agriculture exports within India.

The focus is to link up Indian farmers with more global and local markets through established and institutionalised supply chains, enabling them to get a higher price for their produce.

This would be particularly effective in times of glut, when farmers struggle to deal with abundant supplies, as prices collapse in the local markets, forcing them to dump products in mandis.

A large number of producers concentrated in one area tends to bring down per unit costs, giving them a competitive advantage in a global market.

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #agriculture #Budget 2020 #Economy #India

