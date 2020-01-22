Budget 2020 | FY21 to see stiffer divestment target of Rs 1.5 lk cr: Report

With the delay in plans for strategic sales in 2020, a stiffer, more ambitious disinvestment target of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore for FY21 is likely to be set by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

The 100 percent stake sale in Air India, supposed to have taken place in FY20, will now see the completion in the next fiscal. Some other central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in which the strategic disinvestment is now expected to be completed in the next fiscal include Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor) and Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI).

Concerns over the fiscal deficit target slippage are being raised as a result due to the severe shortfall in tax revenues, which is now expected to be compounded by the shortfall in revenue from the strategic stake sale in several CPSEs.

The government, in the past eight years, has been able to meet its divestment target only twice, as per the report. It added that around Rs 18,095 had been raised by stake sale in FY20, as of January 9.