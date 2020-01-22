App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | FY21 to see stiffer divestment target of Rs 1.5 lk cr: Report

The 100 percent stake sale in Air India which was supposed to take place in FY20, will now see completion in the next fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
With the delay in plans for strategic sales in 2020, a stiffer, more ambitious disinvestment target of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore for FY21 is likely to be set by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as per a report by the Hindustan Times.

The 100 percent stake sale in Air India, supposed to have taken place in FY20, will now see the completion in the next fiscal. Some other central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in which the strategic disinvestment is now expected to be completed in the next fiscal include Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor) and Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI).

Concerns over the fiscal deficit target slippage are being raised as a result due to the severe shortfall in tax revenues, which is now expected to be compounded by the shortfall in revenue from the strategic stake sale in several CPSEs.

The government, in the past eight years, has been able to meet its divestment target only twice, as per the report. It added that around Rs 18,095 had been raised by stake sale in FY20, as of January 9.

Also, the government has acknowledged that the FY20 divestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore might fall short by Rs 50,000 crore, probably the reason why they are eyeing stiffer targets in FY21. Even if the stake sale is completed towards the end of the fiscal year, the benefits will accrue only by the next fiscal.

First Published on Jan 22, 2020 02:50 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Business #Economy #India

