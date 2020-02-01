Budget 2020: FY21 fiscal deficit set at 3.5% of GDP

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged fiscal deficit for 2020-21 at 3.5 percent of GDP in the annual Budget presented on February 1.

The fiscal deficit target went up 0.5 percent for the coming year. For 2019-20 (FY20), Sitharaman budgeted a fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of GDP. However, the fiscal deficit for FY20 is seen at 3.8 percent of GDP, she said.

In the pre-Budget interactions, economists had advised Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave aside fiscal concerns and embark on an expanded expenditure programme to revive the economy.

India is in the middle of an economic slowdown. As per government data, industrial output grew 1.8 percent in November, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in manufacturing sector.

On price front, uneven rainfall along with floods in many states and geopolitical issues have led to a surge in headline inflation even as demand remains muted.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in December rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 percent from 5.54 percent in November, mainly driven by high vegetable prices.

The International Monetary Fund cut 2020 global growth forecasts due to sharper-than-expected slowdowns in India. It pegged India's growth at 4.8 percent for this fiscal year owing to the crisis in the non-banking financial sector and weak rural demand.

The government itself has pegged India's economic growth rate for 2019-20 at 5 percent, slower than the 2018-19 expansion rate of 6.8 percent. India's GDP — the total value of goods and services produced in the country — slumped to over 6-year low of 5 percent in the April -June quarter and 4.5 percent in the July - September quarter of 2019.

In the first advanced estimate released in January the government estimated that gross value added (GVA), which is GDP minus net taxes, will grow at 4.9 percent in 2019-20.