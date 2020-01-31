App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020 | FY20 tax revenue projection may be cut by 4-6%: Report

The government already estimates a Rs 1.45 lakh crore hit from the cut in corporate tax rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government may slash its tax revenue forecast for FY20 by Rs 1-1.5 lakh crore, Business Standard reported.

This will be one of the largest cuts seen in recent times, and the second time the estimate has been revised since the interim Budget was presented in February 2019.

This lower estimate indicates a shortfall of 4.1-6.1 percent over the current projection of Rs 24.61 lakh crore. The previous tax revenue projection was Rs 25.5 lakh crore, a 22 percent surge from the previous year.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Direct tax collection for the current fiscal, excluding refunds, dropped 5.17 percent till the previous week of January 2020, caused by a Rs 1.41 lakh crore refund, the article quotes a source as saying.

The government has so far collected only Rs 7.32 lakh crore through direct taxes in FY20, struggling to meet a target of Rs 13.35 lakh crore, the report said.

By this time in FY19, direct tax collection stood at Rs 7.71 lakh crore.

The government already estimates a Rs 1.45 lakh crore hit from the cut in corporate tax rate.

Both, officials and experts think that the tax revenue target, including the projection for direct tax collection, will be missed in 2019-20.

“Ideally the tax target for the fiscal should be cut by Rs 1-1.5 lakh crore in the Budget,” Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at CARE Ratings told the publication.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.