App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman pulls the plug on PSU bank recapitalisation

The government has already front loaded Rs 68,855 crore, out of Rs 70,000 crore earmarked for capital infusion for the current fiscal, to take care of the mega-merger plan announced in August last year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her second budget, did not announce any capital infusion for the public sector banks (PSBs). She said that the government had already infused Rs 3.5 lakh crore In PSU Banks over the last few years.

The government front-loaded Rs 68,855 crore, out of Rs 70,000 crore earmarked for capital infusion for the current fiscal, to take care of the mega-merger plan announced in August 2019.

The FM said that the decision of merging PSU Banks had been taken so that it could absorb losses as there would be amendments in the Income Tax Act. The privatisation will bring in arms-length between PSUs and Govt, while improving governance standards, she said.

Close

Among all four anchor banks — Punjab National Bank was given R 16,091 crore, Union Bank of India Rs 11,768 crore, Canara Bank Rs 6,571 crore and Indian Bank Rs 2,534 crore.

related news

Merging entities like Allahabad Bank was provided Rs 2,153 crore, United Bank of India Rs 1,666 crore and Andhra Bank Rs 200 crore.

Besides, Bank of Baroda got a capital infusion of Rs 7,000 crore, Indian Overseas Bank Rs 4,360 crore, UCO Bank Rs 2142 crore, Punjab & Sind Bank Rs 787 crore and Central Bank of India Rs 3,353 crore.

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank too received additional capital of 4,557 crore through the first supplementary demands for grants approved by Parliament last month. With the deadline of March 31 to complete other regulatory requirements, the merged entity will come into existence beginning next fiscal.

Alternative Mechanism of Government of India gave in principle approval for merger of United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB).

Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank, while Allahabad Bank will be amalgamated with Indian Bank.

Similarly, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be consolidated with Union Bank of India.

Banks have been reportedly also looking at divesting or selling their non-core business as part of fund raising exercise during 2020-21.

Banks expect robust recovery from the resolution of both NCLT and non-NCLT cases during this calender year and also headroom for raising capital from the market.

The provision coverage ratio of public sector banks is at a 7-year high of 76.6 percent.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has already initiated the process of diluting its stake in its subsidiaries SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd and UTI Mutual Fund.

 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Bank recapitalisation #Banks #PSU Banks #Union Budget

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.