Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman pulls the plug on PSU bank recapitalisation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her second budget, did not announce any capital infusion for the public sector banks (PSBs). She said that the government had already infused Rs 3.5 lakh crore In PSU Banks over the last few years.

The government front-loaded Rs 68,855 crore, out of Rs 70,000 crore earmarked for capital infusion for the current fiscal, to take care of the mega-merger plan announced in August 2019.

The FM said that the decision of merging PSU Banks had been taken so that it could absorb losses as there would be amendments in the Income Tax Act. The privatisation will bring in arms-length between PSUs and Govt, while improving governance standards, she said.

Among all four anchor banks — Punjab National Bank was given R 16,091 crore, Union Bank of India Rs 11,768 crore, Canara Bank Rs 6,571 crore and Indian Bank Rs 2,534 crore.

Merging entities like Allahabad Bank was provided Rs 2,153 crore, United Bank of India Rs 1,666 crore and Andhra Bank Rs 200 crore.

Besides, Bank of Baroda got a capital infusion of Rs 7,000 crore, Indian Overseas Bank Rs 4,360 crore, UCO Bank Rs 2142 crore, Punjab & Sind Bank Rs 787 crore and Central Bank of India Rs 3,353 crore.

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank too received additional capital of ₹4,557 crore through the first supplementary demands for grants approved by Parliament last month. With the deadline of March 31 to complete other regulatory requirements, the merged entity will come into existence beginning next fiscal.

Alternative Mechanism of Government of India gave in principle approval for merger of United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB).

Syndicate Bank will be merged with Canara Bank, while Allahabad Bank will be amalgamated with Indian Bank.

Similarly, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will be consolidated with Union Bank of India.

Banks have been reportedly also looking at divesting or selling their non-core business as part of fund raising exercise during 2020-21.

Banks expect robust recovery from the resolution of both NCLT and non-NCLT cases during this calender year and also headroom for raising capital from the market.

The provision coverage ratio of public sector banks is at a 7-year high of 76.6 percent.

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has already initiated the process of diluting its stake in its subsidiaries SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd and UTI Mutual Fund.