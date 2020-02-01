App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman pays homage to Arun Jaitley, hails his 'historic' GST reform

Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August 2019, was the Finance Minister when the GST system was introduced in July 2017.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

During the Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid homage to the late Arun Jaitley, calling him the "architect" of the goods and services tax (GST) system.

Arun Jaitley, who passed away in August 2019, was the Finance Minister when the GST system was introduced on July 1, 2017.

Sitharaman called GST the "most historic structural reform," and said it has integrated the country economically. She added that it has removed "inspector raj".

Sitharaman said the government is introducing a simpler system of filing GST returns from April 2020.

Households have saved 4 percent on monthly expenditure after implementation of the GST system.

Consumers have received an annual benefit of Rs 1 lakh crore due to the GST structure.

 

(This copy will be updated with further developments.)

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 11:19 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Current Affairs #GST #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

