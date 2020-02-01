App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020 | FM proposes National Technical Textile Mission at Rs 1,480cr outlay

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said as much as Rs 27,300 crore has been provided for development and promotion of industry and commerce.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed National Technical Textile Mission with an outlay of Rs 1,480 crore over four years to cut down imports.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said as much as Rs 27,300 crore has been provided for development and promotion of industry and commerce.

The Finance Minister also said digital refund of duties and taxes of centre, states and local bodies to exporters will be allowed from this year.

Close

On infrastructure, she said the government plans to set up project preparation facilities for infrastructure sector and a national logistic policy will come up soon.

related news

Sitharaman noted that a Rs 103 lakh crore infra project pipeline has been launched in December.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023 and Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will be launched, the minister added.

She also said 550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Narendra Modi #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.