Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Budget 2020 | FM Nirmala Sitharaman says simplified return for GST from April 2020

"Average household now saves 4 per cent in monthly expense after the rollout of GST," Sitharaman said, and added that the Budget for 2020-21 aims to fulfil aspirations of people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A simplified return format for GST is being introduced from April 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on February 1. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said GST has resulted in gains of Rs 1 lakh crore to consumers and removed inspector raj and also helped the transport sector.

"Average household now saves 4 per cent in monthly expense after the rollout of GST," Sitharaman said, and added that the Budget for 2020-21 aims to fulfil aspirations of people.

First Published on Feb 1, 2020 11:30 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Economy #Nirmala Sitaraman

