Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says India now 5th largest economy globally

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 percent of GDP from 52.2 percent in March 2014.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, she said growth of 7.4 percent was surpassed in 2014-19 with average inflation of 4.5 percent.

Sitharaman also listed out various welfare schemes like affordable housing, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and Ayushman Bharat.